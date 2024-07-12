WATCH TV LIVE

joe biden | democrats | jared polis | white house

Dem Gov. Polis Wants More Talks About Possible Biden Replacement

Friday, 12 July 2024 03:05 PM EDT

Colorado's Democratic governor, Jared Polis, is calling for more "legitimate" conversations about a possible replacement for President Joe Biden on the November ballot despite Biden's pushback.

In an interview Friday with The New York Times at the National Governors Association meeting in Salt Lake City, Polis said Biden has to show "what will change that will enable him" to win a second term.

"When you are down — and I think it's important that President Biden and his team realize that they're underwater in the polls; if the election was held today, he likely wouldn't win — you need to change something," the incoming NGA chair told the Times.

According to Polis, Democrats want to see "how are you going to win this and what are you going to do differently than what you have been doing, so that we can protect democracy and win in November."

The demand comes despite the absence of any calls from Democratic governors for Biden to step down after widely watched news conference on Thursday.

"It's not about a debate or a news conference," Polis told the Times.

"They really need to look at how they can reinvent the campaign," he said of the Biden campaign team. 

"Again, look at messaging, look at strategy. Of course, it's a legitimate discussion about the candidate, but how we're going to win to protect democracy," he said.

As of Friday, a FiveThirtyEight average of national polls on the White House race show former President Donald Trump leading 42.3% to Biden's 40.5%.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 12 July 2024 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

