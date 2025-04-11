Leavitt: 'Hell to Pay' Unless Iran Cooperates With US

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House Friday that there will be "all hell to pay" if Iran does not cooperate with the Trump administration during pending nuclear arms talks," Mediaite reported.

"All options are on, on the table and Iran has a choice to make. You can agree to President [Donald] Trump's demand or there will be all hell to pay," she said.

"And that's how the president feels. He feels very strongly about it."

Leavitt corrected reports that suggested the Iran talks with the administration would be handled with a shuttle diplomacy format with negotiators in separate rooms and messengers going back and forth.

"These will be direct talks with the Iranians, and I wanna make that very clear."

The press secretary said everyone involved in the talks already knows what needs to happen.

"I also spoke to the president just last night about his goal when it comes to Iran, and he has reiterated repeatedly to all of you publicly and also privately to his team here at the White House his ultimate goal and the ultimate objective is to ensure that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon."