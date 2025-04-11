WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: air force | affirmative action | supreme court

Air Force Academy Ends Use of Race in Admissions

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 04:51 PM EDT

The Air Force Academy has ended the use of race as a consideration in admissions, according to a recent government court filing obtained by Reuters.

Students for Fair Admissions filed lawsuits against the military academies after the Supreme Court said its 2023 ruling — which sided with the advocacy group, known as SFFA, and invalidated race-conscious admissions policies at civilian universities — did not apply to military institutions.

SFFA reportedly targeted the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, with a raft of new complaints.  

In a Thursday court filing for the case, the Justice Department said that Gwendolyn R. DeFilippi, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs,  issued a memo on Feb. 6 stating that “quotas, objectives, and goals based on sex, race or ethnicity for organizational composition, academic admission, career fields, or class composition” had been eliminated from the service branch.

The move by the Air Force to end affirmative action in admissions comes a month after the Naval Academy similarly ended the consideration of race as an admissions factor.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 barring diversity, equity and inclusion programs from the military.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Air Force Academy has ended the use of race as a consideration in admissions, according to a recent government court filing obtained by Reuters.
air force, affirmative action, supreme court
211
2025-51-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 04:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved