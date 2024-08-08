Rogan: RFK Jr. 'Only One That Makes Sense'

Joe Rogan said on his podcast Thursday that he's a fan of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During a discussion of the upcoming election, Rogan told guest and YouTuber Sam Guylan that RFK Jr. is "the only one that makes sense to me. He's the only one — he doesn't attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent."

Rogan says politicians on both sides of the aisle "manipulate," "gaslight," and try to "promote narratives," and that RFK Jr. is the only one not doing that. But Rogan did not say outright he was going to pull the lever for Kennedy in November.

Election watchers say RFK Jr. could make a difference if he siphons enough votes from either Trump or Harris, although it's looking increasingly unlikely. He's not even on the ballot in some states, and his poll numbers have plummeted since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month. He's currently in single digits in most polls, way behind Harris and Trump.

A non-jury trial to determine if Kennedy's New York nominating petitions should be invalidated wrapped up in Albany on Thursday. The judge is expected to rule in the coming days if he can appear on the ballot in the Empire State. He's accused of listing his residence in New York when he actually lived in California.

RFK Jr. also made headlines this week after appearing on video telling a bizarre story about the dumping of a dead bear in Central Park in 2014. That video went viral on social media.