WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | harris | poll | election

Marquette Poll: Trump, Harris Tied in Wisconsin

By    |   Friday, 09 August 2024 06:20 PM EDT

A recent poll shows former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a statistical dead heat in the race for the White House in the critical swing state of Wisconsin, according to the New York Post.

The poll, conducted by Marquette Law School, broke out 877 Wisconsin residents into “registered” and “likely” voters.

Trump bested Harris among registered voters by a 1-point margin — 50% to 49%, while “likely voters” were more inclined to vote for Harris by the same margin.

The poll was conducted during the last week of July and released Wednesday, as Harris and vice presidential running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were stumping in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

J.D. Vance, former president Donald Trump’s running mate, also visited the western Wisconsin city Wednesday where he spent time taking questions from reporters.

The poll also showed an increase in voter enthusiasm, with 61% of those polled saying they were looking forward to voting this year, up from 46% last month.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A recent poll shows former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a statistical dead heat in the race for the White House in the critical swing state of Wisconsin, according to the New York Post.
trump, harris, poll, election
164
2024-20-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 06:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved