Marquette Poll: Trump, Harris Tied in Wisconsin

A recent poll shows former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a statistical dead heat in the race for the White House in the critical swing state of Wisconsin, according to the New York Post.

The poll, conducted by Marquette Law School, broke out 877 Wisconsin residents into “registered” and “likely” voters.

Trump bested Harris among registered voters by a 1-point margin — 50% to 49%, while “likely voters” were more inclined to vote for Harris by the same margin.

The poll was conducted during the last week of July and released Wednesday, as Harris and vice presidential running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were stumping in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

J.D. Vance, former president Donald Trump’s running mate, also visited the western Wisconsin city Wednesday where he spent time taking questions from reporters.

The poll also showed an increase in voter enthusiasm, with 61% of those polled saying they were looking forward to voting this year, up from 46% last month.