Biden Calls Trump 'Loser,' Predicts Contested Election

President Joe Biden weighed in on the 2024 presidential election in a January interview being published now, claiming former President Donald Trump will ultimately contest the results because "losers are never graceful."

"Losers who are losers are never graceful," Biden told The New Yorker in a 14,000-word profile based off a 40-minute interview from the White House Oval Office. "I just think that he'll do anything to try to win. If — and when — I win, I think he'll contest it no matter what the result is."

The magazine wrote a glowing review of Biden from the White House, making notes of a defiant president ready to prove his critics wrong.

"I'm the only one who has ever beat him, and I'll beat him again," Biden said. "Remember, in 2020, you guys told me how I wasn't going to win? And then you told me in 2022 how it was going to be this red wave?

"And I told you there wasn't going to be any red wave. And in 2023 you told me we're going to get our a** kicked again? And we won every contested race out there. In 2024, I think you're going to see the same thing."

The article noted that Biden once referred to himself as a "transition candidate" in 2020, but now is dead-set on reelection, saying he had no thoughts of leaving after one term.

"No," Biden said, "but, look, if I didn't think that the policies I put in place were best for the country, I don't think I'd be doing it again. I'm running again because I think two things: No. 1, I'm really proud of my record, and I want to keep it going. I'm optimistic about the future.

"And, secondly, I look out there, and I say, 'OK, we're just — most of what I've done is just kicking in now.'"