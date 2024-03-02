Trump: 'I'm the One That's Ending the Threat to Democracy'

Former President Donald Trump is taking nothing for granted, hosting a pair of campaign rallies during which he urged his supporters to run up blowout primary victories on Super Tuesday to send a "signal" to President Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden and his fascists that control him are the real threat to democracy in this country," Trump told the nightcap Richmond, Virginia, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "They are a big threat and they are corrupt. They are a big threat.

"You know they have, like, the standard line: 'Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.' Some advertising agency wrote that down.

"I'm not a threat. I'm the one that's ending the threat to democracy."

Trump hailed his huge polling numbers just days before Super Tuesday, calling for a "landslide that's too big to rig."

"I'm honored and we are all honored, because we're all in this mess together," Trump said in the early moments of his second rally Saturday, which this one went well over an hour.

"Let's face it: This country is a mess. We got 15 [million] to 16 million people came in, and they came in from prisons and jails. They come in from mental institutions and insane asylums. They're terrorists. They're drug dealers. We are really going to be a very different country.

"We have to have it stopped. With your help, we will win big on Super Tuesday. And this November, Virginia is going to tell Crooked Joe Biden, 'You're fired. You're fired! Get out of here! Get out of here! Get out of the White House.'

"Should have never been in the White House. He should have never been in the White House. We wouldn't be in this mess, but he should have never been there."

Trump warned "Nov. 5 is the biggest day in the history of our country," and said that, even though he's blowing out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the GOP primary, he wants his supporters to come out to vote, because "we want to send a signal."

"What's going on here? This is getting to be crazy," Trump said of his leads in polls against both Haley in the primary and Biden in the general election. "This is getting to be pretty wild.

"And it's a great honor, I'll tell you, because we have to let them know we're coming for them. We're coming on Nov. 5. Joe's crooked; Sleepy Joe. Crooked, sleepy. I like that."

First and foremost after beating Haley and Biden will be to close the southern border, Trump promised.

"Among my very first actions upon taking office will be, quite simply, to seal the border and stop the invasion of our country," Trump said, lamenting his trip to the Texas border Thursday led him to be a "witness" to "the total devastation that crooked Joe Biden and his stupid policy of open borders" have caused.

"Who would do this to our country?" Trump asked. "Who would do this? No country would do this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com