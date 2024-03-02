Trump: Biden Will Be 'Convicted by the American People'

President Joe Biden's weaponization of justice is not going to stand against the pressure of American voters, former President Donald Trump boasted Saturday night in his second of a pair of campaign rallies just days before Super Tuesday.

"I got impeached for making a perfect phone call," Trump told the nightcap Richmond, Virginia, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "Crooked Joe will not succeed with these plans, and he will not get away with these crimes and their crimes.

"He will be tried at the ballot box this November, and he will be judged and convicted by the American people."

Trump stopped in North Carolina and Virginia, a pair of Super Tuesday states, on a day he secured three more states of delegates in the runaway GOP primary against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"You're at a Trump rally in Virginia; is there anything better?" Trump asked a loud and raucous crowd. "You know, I just left. I just did another one of these. You think this is easy doing this?

"I had a nice life. I didn't have to do this. I had such a nice life, and then I would deal with these sick people."

Trump said dealing with the "sick" anti-Trump forces in America is even worse than dealing with rival nuclear powers like Russia or China.

"China, Russia, North Korea, all of these countries — they're easy compared to dealing with the radical left lunatics in the United States," Trump said.

Dealing with China "is the easy part" compared to dealing with the "sick, menacing forces" of the left and the never Trumpers.

"It's tougher dealing with the crazies in the U.S.," Trump lamented. "It is true."

Trump polled his crowd about whether a compromised and cognitively impaired Biden will even make it to the general election and notably took some new shots at a potential fallback candidate, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I have a new name for Gavin Newsom," Trump said. "New-scum, Gavin New-scum. I don't know if it's good or bad; we'll find out.

"I'd love to run against New-scum. This guy says California is doing so well. It's not doing well. It's doing so horribly, actually."

Trump also continued to mock one of his greatest foils next to Biden: CNN.

"All of the fake news, look at all those people back there," Trump said. "Woah, that's a lot of people. ... You know, whenever I talk about him, the red light starts going off.

"They said, 'Get us off the air; he's going to say something bad about us.

'He's going tell CNN their ratings stink.'"

Trump also weighed in with a heavy hand on the primary world rivals to the U.S., both China and Russia.

First, he warned China will be getting reciprocal tariffs to balance trade, saying off the cuff: "If you screw us, we screw you."

Then, on Russia, he lamented President Vladimir Putin is capitalizing on American weakness not only to invade Ukraine and take parts of the former Soviet Union ally, but to warn the rest of the world about potentially using nuclear weapons.

"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled," Trump said, hailing the ability to bring both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to the negotiation table. "I know them both very well, and we will restore peace through strength.

"Get that war settled. It's a bad war. And Putin has so little respect for [Biden] that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word, too. You heard that? Nuclear. He started to talk nuclear weapons today.

"I was waiting for that to happen. But we have a fool, a fool as a president."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com