Vance to Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's running mate, will appear on Joe Rogan's podcast Wednesday, sources told The Guardian.

The appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" will allow the Trump campaign to continue its outreach with young male voters, a key constituency it needs to reach to win presidential election.

Trump appeared with Rogan, who starred on the sitcom "NewsRadio," on Friday, and the video has generated 37 million views on YouTube and more on other online platforms. During the interview, the former president said the U.S. is threatened by the "enemy from within."

Speaking to Rogan about renewing open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said that more than the concern of enemies abroad, "we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within."

"And it drives them crazy when I use that term," Trump added. "We have people that are really bad people that, I think, want to make this country unsuccessful."

Vance will appear on the podcast at 9 a.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also discussed going on Rogan's platform. With a week before Election Day, Rogan said the interview remains under consideration, but negotiations are ongoing with the Harris campaign.

"They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour," Rogan wrote late on Monday on X. "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being."

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Thursday that Harris' appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast was canceled due to "the scheduling of this period of the campaign."

Sams said Harris is "happy to go anywhere and any place to talk to a broad segment of the country," and that the campaign had spoken with Rogan and his team about the podcast.