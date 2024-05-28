WATCH TV LIVE

Criminal Illegal Alien Charged With Murder

An illegal alien who was charged with murdering a West Virginia woman earlier this month had spent over two decades in prison in El Salvador before getting released into the U.S. under President Joe Biden.

David Antonio Calderon, 46, was booked this month in Frederick County, Virginia. New details of his past show that Calderon had spent time in an El Salvador prison from 1999-2021 for drunk driving, sexual assault, murder, aggravated robbery, and drug crimes.

However, in March 2023, Calderon was denied asylum in Canada, so Canadian authorities turned him over to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He was then released with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

Law enforcement discovered a 33-year-old woman's body on May 6th, after firefighters extinguished a burning couch in Berkeley County, West Virginia. In April, Calderon allegedly attacked and injured two homeless people, and a warrant for his arrest for malicious assault was issued. A few days after the woman's body was found, Calderon was arrested on the warrants related to the attacks, and was then charged with murdering the woman after he was booked on the assault charges.

Calderon is currently still in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

