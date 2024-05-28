Rep. Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: Biden Wants Open Border

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Newsmax after nearly four years in office, it is obvious the Biden administration wants an open border.

Gonzales appeared on "American Agenda" from the Texas-Mexico border Tuesday, the same day he faces a primary runoff challenge from Brandon Herrera, a gun-rights YouTube creator. Gonzales represents the 23rd district, a vast expanse of rural west Texas from El Paso to the outskirts of San Antonio

The congressman praised Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's policies for helping to reduce illegal crossings at the Teas border.

"Governor Abbott and the National Guard have done everything they could to keep Texas secure," Gonzales said. "You're seeing the results of that. The numbers in Texas are down because everyone is going to California, New Mexico, and Arizona."

Gonzales said 3,700 people cross the border illegally every day.

"The Biden administration wants open borders," Gonzales said. "Greg Abbott is doing everything he can to push back against this and fight the administration tooth and nail. Texas deserves to feel safe, so does the rest of America. It's no longer a border-states issue, it's a United States issue. This also stops when President Donald J. Trump gets re-elected to office."

At Laughlin Air Force Base in Gonzales' district, an illegal immigrant recently tried to enter.

"The dangers along the border are growing," Gonzales said.

