University of Idaho to Demolish Home of 4 Slain Students

University of Idaho officials announced Friday the rental home of the four students who were killed in mid-November will be demolished.

In a post on the school's website, university President Scott Green confirmed the house, located in the nearby city of Moscow, Idaho, would soon be torn down.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," Green wrote in his post. "Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."

On Nov. 13, four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were killed during the early morning hours in the Moscow rental home.

The police search for a suspect garnered national attention for the next six weeks. And on Dec. 30, authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a graduate student at Washington State University.

Kohberger, who was arrested in Pennsylvania, has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary. He has since been extradited to Idaho.

Also, investigators reportedly believe that Kohberger broke into the Moscow rental house with the intent to kill and subsequently stabbed the four students to death.

According to police, Kohberger's DNA was found at the crime scene on a knife sheath near one of the student's beds.

Kohberger has a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June.

In addition to tearing down the rental home, Green said the university has begun considering plans for constructing a "healing garden" memorial — a place for the school and community to honor the four students for years to come.

Scholarships have also been established in honor of Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin, according to Green's post.

School officials, according to Green, are working with Goncalves' family to establish a scholarship in her honor, as well.

"We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee; and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory. Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other. We are #vandalstrong," said Green, referring to the university's hashtag moniker on Twitter.