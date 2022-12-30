Man Arrested in University of Idaho Quadruple Murder Case

Police in the Pocono Mountains region of Eastern Pennsylvania arrested a 28-year-old man Friday in connection with the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court identifies him as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement sources said authorities knew who they were seeking and had tracked Kohberger down to where he was staying.

He was taken into custody by a SWAT team in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, reports ABC News.

Kohberger is a graduate student in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the school's website. WSU is about nine miles west of the victims' off-campus home.

Charges against Kohberger were not listed on an entry posted by the court, which indicated only that he was being held for extradition. That proceeding was scheduled for Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reported that he appeared in court about 8:30 a.m. ET Friday. He was held in a local correctional facility after the court denied a motion to set bail.

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in the Monroe County Court said Kohberger was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder, issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, The Associated Press reported.

Police in Moscow, Idaho scheduled a news conference Friday at 1 p.m local time (4 p.m. ET), when they will more release details about the killings.

On Nov. 13, college students Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were murdered in their off-campus home.

Police in Moscow said Thursday they'd gotten about 20,000 tips through email, telephone calls and digital media submissions, and conducted more than 300 interviews in the case, reports CNN.

The students were stabbed multiple times, likely as they slept, according to authorities. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner's report said

Police had been searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to have been seen near the home early on Nov. 13.