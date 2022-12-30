×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: idaho | murders | arrest | college killings

Man Arrested in University of Idaho Quadruple Murder Case

Man Arrested in University of Idaho Quadruple Murder Case
Bryan Kohberger  (Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Correctional Facility via AP)

By    |   Friday, 30 December 2022 01:17 PM EST

Police in the Pocono Mountains region of Eastern Pennsylvania arrested a 28-year-old man Friday in connection with the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court identifies him as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement sources said authorities knew who they were seeking and had tracked Kohberger down to where he was staying.

He was taken into custody by a SWAT team in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, reports ABC News. 

Kohberger is a graduate student in criminology at Washington State University  in Pullman, Washington, according to the school's website. WSU is about nine miles west of the victims' off-campus home. 

Charges against Kohberger were not listed on an entry posted by the court,  which indicated only that he was being held for extradition. That proceeding was scheduled for Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reported that he appeared in court about 8:30 a.m. ET Friday. He was held in a local correctional facility after the court denied a motion to set bail.

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in the Monroe County Court said Kohberger was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an  arrest warrant for first-degree murder, issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, The Associated Press reported.

Police in Moscow, Idaho scheduled a news conference Friday at 1 p.m local time (4 p.m. ET), when they will more release details about the killings. 

On Nov. 13, college students Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were murdered in their off-campus home. 

Police in Moscow said Thursday they'd gotten about 20,000 tips through email, telephone calls and digital media submissions, and conducted more than 300 interviews in the case, reports CNN.

The students were stabbed multiple times, likely as they slept, according to authorities. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner's report said 

Police had been searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to have been seen near the home early on Nov. 13. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Police in the Pocono Mountains region of Eastern Pennsylvania arrested a 28-year-old man Friday in connection with the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
idaho, murders, arrest, college killings
368
2022-17-30
Friday, 30 December 2022 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved