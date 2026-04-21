Trump Endorses Sticker Mule CEO to Replace Stefanik

President Donald Trump has endorsed Anthony Constantino in the race to replace the seat held by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Trump picked Constantino, CEO of a sticker company, over state Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who received the endorsement of the New York State Republican Party and the Conservative Party. Stefanik is not running for reelection.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Anthony Constantino, who is running to represent the fantastic people of New York's 21st Congressional District," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Anthony is strongly supported by many of the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in our Movement, including Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone!" Trump added. "Anthony has been such a Great Supporter that he actually put up a somewhat 'controversial' sign, against strong opposition, in my honor. The sign is still there!"

Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule, erected a large "Vote for Trump" sign in Albany, New York, prompting officials to order him to take it down, but Constantino prevailed in court.

"A Successful Entrepreneur, Businessman, and Professional Boxer, before running for Congress, Anthony is a Proven Leader who has dedicated his life to serving his Community," Trump wrote.

"In Congress, Anthony will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump added.

Constantino said he was honored to receive Trump's endorsement.

"He noted every primary candidate he endorses wins, so I look forward to winning the general election and making everyone who supported me very proud once I am in Congress," Constantino said in a statement.

Following the endorsement, Smullen paced the Capitol for 30 minutes while on his phone, Politico reported.

Smullen blamed Stone for Trump's endorsement.

"A consultant got to the president, someone who is being paid by my opponent," Smullen told reporters. "I think the president's made a mistake here."

Smullen said while he supports Trump's agenda, he claimed Constantino was "mentally unfit to hold office."

Constantino previously called Smullen a "f---- coward," claiming he did not support the president enough, the Times Union reported.

Though Trump won the district by 21 points in 2024, Democrats are hoping the president's low approval rating can help them pull off an upset.

"I am so optimistic about our chances this year, I believe we can even take Elise Stefanik's seat," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at an event last month.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists the race as "Solid R."