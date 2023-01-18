Police Seize Computer, Hair From Kohberger's Apartment

Police investigating the murders of four students at the University of Idaho seized a computer, a glove, and multiple stained items from the apartment of suspect Bryan Kohberger, recently unsealed court records reveal.

Police found multiple hair samples, a single "nitrite-type black glove," a computer, an unidentified object with "dark red spots," and a pillow with a "reddish/brown stain." One item was described as having a "collection of dark red" spots. The documents do not specify if the stains are blood, or if the hair samples came from any of the victims. One hair strand may have come from an animal, according to investigators.

Police did not specify if they had found the weapon they believe was used in the attack: a long knife that matches a sheath found at the scene of the murders.

"These murders appear to have been planned, rather than a crime that happened in a moment of conflict," reads the affidavit requesting the search warrant used in the case.

"I’m sure by now they have the DNA on the human and animal hair and know exactly where they came from," retired New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, now an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Fox News. "If those hairs came back to any victim or the dog, they hit the jackpot."

He added, "The only defense argument I can see to discredit the evidence is to say that it was transferred there by the police themselves, which of course depends on what substrate it was found on and if those cops were recently at the crime scene."