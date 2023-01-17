Idaho Stabbing Report: Idaho Murder Suspect DM'd One of Victims

Two weeks before four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house, the suspect charged in the deaths sent multiple private messages to one of the victims, People magazine reports.

The messages were sent over Instagram to one of the three female victims, People reported citing an investigator familiar with the case.

In late October, an Instagram account that police believe belonged to suspect Bryan Kohberger sent a message to the victim, according to the source.

"He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times but she didn't respond," the source said. "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again."

The Nov. 13 slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community in Moscow, Idaho, grief-stricken and afraid, prompting nearly half of the university’s students to leave town for the perceived safety of online courses.

Weeks went by without a named suspect and few details were released, but on Dec. 30 Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminology from the university located just 10 miles away — was arrested at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania. Kohberger was extradited to Idaho earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed.