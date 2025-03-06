Dem Leadership 'Very Unhappy' With Trump Disruptors

House Democrat leadership privately confronted the roughly dozen progressives who flouted requests for decorum during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this week, Axios reported Thursday.

According to the report, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., were "very unhappy" with the cadre of leftist lawmakers who coordinated outfits, displayed signs, and refused to clap.

Reps. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., were among the lawmakers called into a "come to Jesus meeting" on Thursday to meet with leadership, according to Axios.

The lawmakers were "not getting yelled at" and "are not being talked to like they are children." But rather, "We are helping them understand why their strategy is a bad idea," Axios quoted according to a House Democrat.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was censured by the House — including by 10 Democrats — on Thursday after getting ejected from Trump's speech.

Jeffries sent a "dear colleague" letter to the caucus prior to Trump's address urging a "strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber." Further, Democrats were specifically discouraged in closed-door meetings from using props during the speech, Axios reported. Some rank-and-file Democrats defied both of those requests.

Stansbury held a sign that read "This is not normal." Others held up little signs with short messages reading, for example, "False," "Musk Steals," "Protect Veterans," and "Save Medicaid." Frost exited the chamber wearing a shirt that read, "No Kings Live Here."

"It doesn't surprise me leadership is very upset. They gave specific instructions not to do that," a House Democrat told Axios. "Would they have done that to [Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi]? You know the answer: Never," the lawmaker said. "So you've got to put the hammer down."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took to X on Thursday to call the outbursts "A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance."

"We're becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to — and it may not be the winning message," he wrote.