Dem Strategist: Rep. Green's Outburst 'Despicable'

Longtime Democrat strategist David Axelrod chided Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who stood and shouted during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, saying Green's actions were "despicable."

Green interrupted Trump's speech after the president said he had a "mandate" following his election victory, shouting that Trump "needs to save Medicaid." After Green refused to sit and allow Trump to continue, House Speaker Mike Johnson called for the House sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber.

Green later said he spoke out against potential benefit cuts as part of the Trump administration's cost-cutting efforts.

"I was making it clear to the president that he has no mandate to cut Medicaid," Green told reporters. "I have people who are very fearful, these are poor people and they all need Medicaid in their lives when it comes to their healthcare."

Axelrod, speaking to CNN on Tuesday night, added that he "liked" the speech given by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who was selected to make the official Democrat response to Trump's address.

"I liked Elissa Slotkin's speech. I think that's where Democrats should go," Axelrod said, adding, "That doesn't obviate the fact that you shouldn't exploit our differences. You should try and solve problems and heal our differences. I don't see that inclination on the part of this president."