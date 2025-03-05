White House: Democrats 'Out of Touch'

The White House Wednesday railed on Democrats for their response to President Donald Trump's Tuesday night speech to Congress.

The White House Rapid Response Team posted on X, "76% of those who watched the president's speech last night approved of his speech … How incredibly sad it is that we have a modern day Democrat Party that is so severely out of touch with the American public."

During an afternoon media briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was a poor display for Democrats who refused to show any support — not just for Trump, but also for White House guests.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, defiantly stood up as Trump began speaking. Green shook a cane at the president and yelled at him. He failed to respond to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., calling for him to behave and was eventually removed from the room.

Leavitt said the night was a big loss for Democrats, "Democrats didn't stand for an innocent and beautiful child who is surviving brain cancer. They opposed eliminating taxes of tips and Social Security. They couldn't even clap for two mothers whose daughters were killed by illegal aliens. One of the only things that could get Democrats off their feet last night was cheering for Ukraine, not for America," reported The Hill.