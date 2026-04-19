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Tags: soldiers | army | alaska | brown bear | injury | training | exercise

2 Soldiers Injured in Alaska Bear Encounter

By    |   Sunday, 19 April 2026 10:33 PM EDT

Two U.S. Army soldiers were seriously injured after encountering a brown bear during a training exercise at a military installation in Alaska, officials said Sunday, according to ABC News.

The soldiers, assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, were participating in a land navigation training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson when they encountered the animal, according to an Army statement.

Officials said the soldiers were equipped with bear spray and deployed it during the encounter. Few additional details about how the incident unfolded were immediately released.

"The incident is currently under investigation, and we are working closely with installation authorities and local wildlife officials to gather all relevant information and ensure the safety of all personnel in the area," the division said.

Lt. Col. Jo Nederhoed told ABC News that both soldiers sustained serious injuries but received prompt treatment and were transported to a medical facility in Anchorage.

Both soldiers were showing signs of improvement but are expected to require ongoing care for a full recovery, Nederhoed said.

The condition and whereabouts of the bear were not immediately known. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Two U.S. Army soldiers were seriously injured after encountering a brown bear during a training exercise at a military installation in Alaska, officials said Sunday, according to ABC News.
soldiers, army, alaska, brown bear, injury, training, exercise, joint base elmendorf-richardson
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2026-33-19
Sunday, 19 April 2026 10:33 PM
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