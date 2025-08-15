Texas Gov. Abbott Calls 2nd Special Session for Redistricting

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday immediately called for a second special legislative session to begin less than two hours after the first special session ended.

Speaker Dustin Burrows, after gaveling in the second session, announced the chamber again did not meet quorum because Democrats remain out of state to protest the GOP's redistricting plans, Politico reported.

Most Texas Democrats left their state for Illinois to prevent a quorum. However, they could be near a return as the House Democratic Caucus sets conditions for their return, the outlet added.

The Democrats on Thursday announced they will return provided that Texas Republicans end a special session and California releases its own redrawn map proposal, both of which were expected to happen Friday.

Burrows sent members home for the weekend and said he expected the House to reach quorum on Monday, Politico reported. The speaker added he expected the House to complete Abbott's agenda, "and even some more," by Labor Day weekend, The Texas Tribune reported.

President Donald Trump has said Republicans are "entitled" to five more House seats in Texas as the state GOP tries to redraw the congressional map before the 2026 midterm elections.

Besides redistricting, Abbott also called on the Legislature to tackle disaster response, stricter regulations on consumable hemp products, property tax relief and eliminating the STAAR [State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness] test, The Texas Tribune reported.

"Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility to pass crucial legislation to benefit the lives of Texans," Abbott said in a press release. "Because of their dereliction of duty, Texas families and communities impacted by the catastrophic Fourth of July flooding have been delayed critical resources for relief and recovery. Numerous other bills to cut property taxes, support human trafficking survivors, eliminate the STAAR test, establish commonsense THC regulations, and many others have all been brought to a halt because because Democrats refuse to show up for work.

"We will not back down from this fight. That's why I am calling them back today to finish the job. I will continue to use all necessary tools to ensure Texas delivers results for Texans."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.