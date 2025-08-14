Obama Backs Texas Dems as GOP Defends New Maps

Former President Barack Obama joined a call with Texas House Democrats on Thursday, praising their decision to leave the state to block Republican-backed congressional maps that could give the GOP several new seats, according to The Hill.

Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder spoke with Texas House Democrats as the lawmakers continued their protest from outside the state. The Democrats left Texas nearly a week ago to deny Republicans a quorum needed to advance a new House map that could add five GOP-leaning districts ahead of the 2026 elections.

Obama "lauded their fight against the Republican efforts to enact an even more egregious gerrymander in Texas ahead of the midterms," his spokesperson said. "He made clear that they are part of a bigger effort to protect free and fair elections and commended them for inspiring others with their actions."

Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), also joined the virtual call. Obama is set to headline an NDRC fundraiser next week, the spokesperson said.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu thanked Obama in a post on X, writing, "We are encouraged by your words and remain committed to fighting for democracy, in Texas & across the country. #txlege."

The Democrats have stated that they will return to Texas under two conditions: that the Legislature adjourns as scheduled Friday, and that California proceeds with its own maps to counter Republican gains in Texas.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows has promised to adjourn the session Friday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a special election for voters to approve a new congressional map designed to offset the Texas plan. He called the situation a "five-alarm fire for Democracy."

Texas Democrats accuse President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott of leading voter suppression efforts through mid-decade redistricting, a move rarely pursued outside the normal census cycle.

Republicans argue that the proposed Texas map reflects population changes and complies with legal requirements.

The standoff underscores the increasingly nationalized fight over redistricting, with both parties looking to secure advantages ahead of the next election cycle.