Texas Dems Ready to End Redistricting Walkout

Texas Democrats on Thursday moved closer to ending a nearly two-week walkout that has blocked the GOP’s redrawing of U.S. House maps before the 2026 election and put them under escalating threats by Republicans back home.

The Democrats announced they will return provided that Texas Republicans end a special session and California releases its own redrawn map proposal, both of which were expected to happen Friday.

Democrats did not say what day they might return.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott still intends to push through new maps that would give the GOP five more winnable seats before next year’s midterm elections. House Speaker Dustin Burrows has said that if Democrats don't return the next time lawmakers reconvene on Friday, the session will end and the governor will immediately begin another one.

Abbott put redistricting on the agenda at the urging of President Donald Trump, who wants to shore up Republicans’ narrow House majority and avoid a repeat of his first presidency, when the 2018 midterms restored Democrats to a House majority that blocked his agenda and twice impeached him. It is unusual for redistricting to take place in the middle of the decade and typically occurs once at the beginning of each decade to coincide with the census.

Texas House Democrats said in a statement that attorneys have told them they must return to the state to “build a strong public legislative record” for an upcoming legal battle against a new map.

“Now, as Democrats across the nation join our fight to cause these maps to fail their political purpose, we’re prepared to bring this battle back to Texas under the right conditions and to take this fight to the courts,” said state Rep. Gene Wu, the House Democratic leader.

At the same time, the Texas Democrats want to wait until California Democrats file their bill to redraw the state's maps, he added.

“We want to make sure the baton is fully in their hands before we let go,” Wu said.

Texas Democrats, who are the minority in each chamber, fled to Illinois, New York and Massachusetts on Aug. 3 to stop the Legislature from passing any bills.

Abbott has asked the state's highest court to remove Wu from office, and other Republican officials have threatened their arrest. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said he asked the FBI to assist Texas authorities in locating the lawmakers, and Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked 13 members to be removed from office.

Lawmakers face fees of up to $500 each day they are absent after the House adopted new rules in 2021 after a similar walkout over voting restriction legislation.

Texas has 38 congressional districts, 25 of which Republicans hold. In California, Democrats control 43 of the state's 52 House seats.