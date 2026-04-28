Trump Critic Massie Fighting for Political Life in Ky.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has been a thorn in President Donald Trump's side since he began his second term last year.

Now Trump and the Kentucky GOP are hoping to unseat Massie in a Republican primary next month.

Massie is being challenged by former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein to represent Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

Whoever wins the primary is expected to sail to reelection in the deep-red district.

Public polling shows Massie with a small lead over Gallrein, despite $10 million being spent against him in his northern Kentucky district, which borders Ohio.

"I'm actually glad everybody's in with both feet and the chips are all pushed in," Massie told Politico.

"For me, it means they tried me, and they couldn't do it," he said.

Trump frequently attacks Massie and personally recruited Gallrein into the race.

MAGA KY, a super PAC formed by political lieutenants close to the president, has spent $3 million, while groups supporting Israel have spent even more against Massie, Politico reported.

Massie was first elected in 2012 and has often been a nuisance to the Republican Party, regularly voting against legislation, including opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill that funded much of the Trump agenda.

He also opposed funding for a major bridge project in his district and has drawn complaints from those in his district about his constituent services, Politico reported.

Gallrein has made that a centerpiece of his campaign.

"Every day, we hear from people who feel let down by Thomas Massie," said Michael Antonopoulos, a political strategist advising Gallrein.

"That record, along with Massie's betrayal of President Trump, will be front and center in this final stretch," Antonopoulos said.

Massie dismissed the criticism.

"There's people who are bitter," Massie told Politico.

Gallrein is hoping his Trump endorsement can help him cross the finish line, while Massie has repeatedly criticized Gallrein's refusal to attend several debates and forums.

"We've heard Massie speak, and the other guy, honest and true, has never showed up to anything," Newport Republican Kerri Cadd told Politico after Gallrein skipped a county forum.

"I can't even remember his name," Cadd said.

Gallrein declined comment to Politico, but his campaign said he has been actively campaigning throughout the district.

"If the question is about communication with voters, it would seem that it's Thomas Massie who has the problem because they're about to kick him out of Congress," Gallrein spokesperson Alexandra Wilkes said in a statement to Politico.