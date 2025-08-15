Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: Texas Dems Could 'Weaken Their Districts'

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that the Democrat legislators in his state who fled to avoid a vote on redistricting could lose important posts in the legislature for their actions.

Texas Democrats on Thursday announced that they would return to the Lone Star State if Texas Republicans agree to end the special session to redraw the state's congressional district map and if California releases a new district map.

Gonzales, a member of the House Homeland Security and Appropriations Committees, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" in an interview Friday morning that the legislators will return, adding "What's a little comical is they ... sent these demands from Chicago and New York and other places. Cowards do not flee."

He continued, "You know, politics is tough. Sometimes you don't always get your way. I fully, fully understand that, but your job is to represent your people. You know, the district that elected you. And if you can't do that, then you don't need to be in the spot."

Gonzales said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "has all the cards right now, what people aren't talking about is there's 42 chairman and subcommittee chairman in ... the Texas House. Of that, six of those are Democrats. So if those Democrats don't come back, they have their chance of possibly losing their chairmanship, which weakens their district."

