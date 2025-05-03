Rep. Greene Post: 'When You Are Losing MTG, You Are Losing The Base'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., warned Congress, GOP leaders, and presumably President Donald Trump, that she believes the conservative focus is wrong and, “When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base.“

Rep. Greene posted a long message about issues she says are wasting time and others that aren’t getting enough attention. She started off with the Trump threats to strike Iran. “I don’t think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries” she said, “especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength.”

Then Rep. Greene complained about the Trump mineral rights deal with Ukraine, “in order to pay us back for the hundreds of billions of dollars that we gave Ukraine and they used for money laundering, sold the weapons we gave them to our enemies.”

Greene continued with a pointed attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “a dictator who canceled elections, was involved of (in) the first impeachment of Trump, and campaigned for Biden.”

Greene commented on COVID, transgender material presented in public schools, and fraud and waste in government spending.

And then she asked about the judicial extremes holding back the Trump administration. “Where is the outrage and moral courage to dispose of this treason? Sadly not in Congress.”

Greene ended her post with a thought on the future of America. “And Trump isn’t on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that.”



