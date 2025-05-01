Zelenskyy Cheers 'Equal Partnership' Mineral Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the much-anticipated deal with the United States involving rare-Earth minerals on Thursday, saying the agreement is "now truly an equal partnership."

"All our representatives did a good job. The agreement has changed significantly during the preparation process. It is now truly an equal partnership - one that creates opportunities for substantial investment in Ukraine, as well as significant modernisation of Ukraine's industries and, equally importantly, its legal practices," Zelenskyy posted on X.

The fundamentals of the agreement are said to give the U.S. preferential access to new minerals deals in Ukraine, which will also be used to aid the war-torn country's reconstruction. President Donald Trump had long pushed for the minerals deal as a way to recoup the more than $100 billion worth of aid given to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

"The agreement foresees no debt. It stipulates the establishment of a Reconstruction Fund that will invest in Ukraine and generate returns in Ukraine. This means joint work with America, based on fair terms, allowing both Ukraine and the United States, which supports us in our defence, to make money in partnership," Zelenskyy wrote.

After the signing of the agreement, the Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday that it would approve nearly $50 million in defense sales to Ukraine. The sale is unique in that it would be done under a direct commercial sale allowing a U.S. company permission to sell directly to a foreign buyer as opposed to going through the Pentagon's Foreign Military Sales program, Newsweek reported.