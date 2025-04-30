Judge Limits Trump's Ability to Swiftly Deport Migrants Held at Guantanamo Bay

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to ensure migrants held at Guantanamo Bay are given a chance to raise any concerns about their safety before deporting them to El Salvador or countries other than their places of origin.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston issued the order after immigrant rights advocates argued the administration had violated a court order he issued by flying four Venezuelans held at the U.S. naval base in Cuba to El Salvador on a flight conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Murphy in late March had issued a temporary restraining order, which he later extended into an injunction, restricting the Department of Homeland Security's ability to rapidly deport migrants to countries other than their own without allowing them to first raise concerns about their safety or potential torture.

President Donald Trump's administration argued it did not violate the judge's order as it only applied to the Homeland Security Department, which oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not the Defense Department.

The U.S. Department of Justice called three of the four migrants members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and said the Department of Defense removed them to El Salvador without the knowledge or direction of the Homeland Security Department.