Gingrich: Biden Thinks Obamas Pushed Him Out

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich asserted that President Joe Biden likely holds the Obamas “directly responsible” for his ouster from the 2024 presidential race, adding that they were the “driving force in kicking him out.”

Gingrich made the comments in an interview Sunday morning with John Catsimatidis, host of “The Cats Roundtable on WABC 770 AM.”

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, nearly a month after his June 27 debate performance with Republican nominee Donald Trump set off alarms within the Democratic Party over the appearance of cognitive decline.

The speculation is that former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former President Barack Obama were the lynchpins in convincing Biden to quit the race and give way to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think he holds the Obamas very directly responsible. He thinks that the Obamas pushed him out of the way in 2016 for Hillary [Clinton]. And then he thinks that they sort of shoved him out [this year],” Gingrich said, according to The Hill. “Basically, Speaker Pelosi and the Obamas were the driving force in kicking him out. He didn’t want to go.”

Adding insult to injury, Gingrich said, is that Democrat convention organizers rolled out Biden late on day one of the Democratic National Convention, a keynote speech pushed back so late in the Eastern Time Zone that it became day two of the convention.

“I thought the first night was a little sad in a way,” Gingrich said. “I sort of sensed that Biden had that same feeling. Here are all the people who had knifed him in the back chanting, ‘Thank you, Joe. Thank you, Joe.’ I think he’s probably thinking to himself, Wait a second. If you like me that much, how come I’m not the nominee? He [spoke] so late at night, it was almost insulting.”