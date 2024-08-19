Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Dems Eager to Move on From Biden

President Joe Biden will speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention because party members are eager to "turn the page" on his administration, former deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Monday morning.

The Democrats' convention begins in Chicago on Monday night, when Biden will deliver the keynote address on the first night.

An incumbent president speaking on the first night of a convention is unusual, but in this case, Gidley says it's understandable after Biden was forced to end his reelection campaign.

"I think for the most part, it's because he's no longer politically useful for them," Gidley said on "Wake Up America."

"I think they want to just kind of turn the page on Joe Biden, get him out there, say a few words, kind of set the tone, and then move on away from him because, obviously, [Vice President] Kamala Harris is trying to distance herself from the policies that she herself promoted, helped put in place, bragged about after the fact, and so any separation that the Democrats can somehow muster, they're going to try and do that. So putting him on night one and moving her to the end is probably the best move for them."

Unfortunately for Democrats, Gidley said Harris, the party's presidential nominee, is tied too closely to Biden.

"It's going to be very difficult for them to separate the two because, as you'll recall, this was never like administrations past – the Reagan administration, the Bush administration, the Obama administration, the Trump administration. It was the Biden-Harris administration," Gidley said.

"They tried to make sure we said them together every time we referenced the administration. So any effort they have to try and separate them is going to be very difficult."

Gidley, deputy press secretary during the Trump administration, said Harris' claims that she'll "fix" the border and economy admits there are problems.

"The problem is the Democrats have an issue with Kamala Harris going out there and saying things like, 'If I'm elected on day one, I'm going to fix the border. If elected on day one, I'm going to fix the economy.' So she's admitting the economy is bad. She's admitting the border is bad," Gidley told co-hosts Katie McCall and Jon Glasgow.

"Well, she was the vice president, so obviously, this is her fault. And on top of that, she says she's going to fix it. You're telling me you can't fix it right now? You're going to let us suffer for another five months? That seems awfully cruel so it goes back to the whole premise of the fact that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and Tim Walz are liars, and they are the most radical combination of folks at the top of the Democratic ticket we've ever seen in this country."

