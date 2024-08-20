Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Lied in 'Gruesomely Long' Speech

President Joe Biden's swan song speech to the Democratic National Convention on Monday was "painfully, gruesomely long" and he "told lie after lie," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"We have to look at the fact that this is the Democrats' convention," Huckabee said on "Wake Up America." "Let them celebrate, let them have their party, but the fact is, he stood there and just told lie after lie."

For example, Huckabee said, Biden continued to claim that former President Donald Trump "said there was going to be a bloodbath" if he lost the presidential election.

"He never said there was going to be a bloodbath in America. He said there would be a bloodbath in the auto industry," Huckabee said.

Biden knows better, and even if he doesn't, his speechwriters do, Huckabee said.

"But they continue to repeat the lie, and these so-called fact-checkers all over America that are supposedly going to make sure we get the truth. Where are they? They're sound asleep, just like Joe is," he said. "And it's just sad. But lie after lie after lie, misrepresenting what Donald Trump said."

Huckabee said he hopes Americans will grasp the Democrats' lies and know that the election is not a vote that depends on the personalities of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris and Trump.

"This is a vote about the policies that will shape the future of our nation," Huckabee said. "If they want more of inflation, runaway immigration, a mess all over the world, it's simple, vote for Harris. If they'd like to get back where they can afford bread, butter, bacon, vote for Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Huckabee said that he does not think the anti-Israel protests, such as those who raged outside the DNC in Chicago on Monday, will go anywhere before November.

"I think the frightening thing is that these are people out there saying we support Hamas," said Huckabee. "They may say it's 'Free Palestine.' These are idiots. When they get out there and say, we're LGBTQ, or LYMSNOB, whatever it is these days, and we're for Palestine, well, let's let them go over to Gaza and see how that works out for them. They don't even know what they're protesting for."

At the same time, the protesters are the Democrats who are angry at their party because "it's not radical enough and it's pretty doggone radical," said Huckabee.

Former President Barack Obama will speak to the DNC on Tuesday night, and Huckabee said he expects to hear "a lot of fluffed up pillows" about "how wonderful it's going to be when Kamala is the president."

"But let's just not kid ourselves," Huckabee said. "If Kamala Harris is elected president, God forbid, then we're going to have runaway inflation continued because of this government spending. I heard somebody say the other day that it's very true that if government spending creates prosperity and it somehow resolves that printing money just makes us wealthier, then I guess printing diplomas would make us smarter.

"So let's print some more diplomas and hand them out. Everybody will be smart. I mean, it's just that stupid."

