Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Malpractice If Biden Hasn't Had Cognitive Test

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md. told Newsmax on Monday the White House doctor has committed malpractice if President Joe Biden has not undergone a cognitive test.

"President Biden has a neurological issue," Harris, an anesthesiologist, told "National Report." "Americans deserve to know if the president has a debilitating neurological disease. They've been hiding it from the American people."

The Maryland congressman said there is no proof Biden has a neurological disease like Parkinson's until he is more transparent with the public.

In an interview Friday with George Stephanopoulos, Biden said he has never taken a cognitive test and his doctor has not recommended it.

"If that's true, then it's malpractice on the [White House physician's] part, because when you have such an obvious neurologic issue as this president has and you don't refer to a specialist, that's a real problem."

Harris said he doesn't believe Biden will remain the nominee much longer.

"I would be shocked if he's still the nominee two weeks from now," Harris said. "It's so obvious to everyone in America that he can't do this job for four years.

"There's now a question whether he can actually do the job for the next six months. This president is going to need to make a lot of very serious decisions. The world is a dangerous place, and I just don't think he has the mental faculties to do it anymore."

