Sen. Fetterman Says Some Dems 'Rooting for Iran'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said the Democratic Party's response to the war with Iran has been "very disappointing," pointing to what he described as a failure to support actions addressing Tehran's nuclear threat.

Fetterman made the remarks during an interview with video journalist Nicholas Ballasy, where the senator defended the legality and necessity of Operation Epic Fury.

He said that the Trump administration had followed the requirements of the War Powers Act, noting that Congress received notification within 48 hours and that the operation remains within the authorized 60-day window, with the option for a 30-day extension.

Fetterman said presidents over several decades have confronted what he described as the danger posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions, adding that the current effort reflects that long-standing policy concern.

He also pointed to global implications, including the strategic importance of oil supply routes, saying disruptions such as a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz could affect multiple countries and require a coordinated response.

"If your country consumes oil, then that makes it your war too," Fetterman said, arguing that international partners should play a more active role.

He criticized NATO allies for what he described as a lack of support, and said that their response had been "very disappointing."

Fetterman also reiterated his support for Israel, saying the country "deserves to live in security," and warned of the risks posed by a nuclear-armed Iran.

Asked about rising gas prices linked to the conflict, Fetterman acknowledged the economic impact but said such costs can accompany major national security decisions.

"Our country has always done important, hard things," he said, adding that he remains "very proud" of the U.S. military.

Fetterman also criticized fellow Democrats, saying some responses within the party have gone too far in opposition to President Trump.

"It seems like people are almost rooting for Iran. It's crazy," he said.

He pointed to past comments attributed to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, referencing a 2014 online post praising a Hamas attack on Israeli soldiers, as an example of rhetoric he finds jarring.

"That's kind of what our party's becoming," Fetterman said. He added that he has been "incredibly disappointed" with the direction of some within the party.

Fetterman has been the only Senate Democrat to oppose a war powers resolution aimed at limiting continued U.S. military involvement in Iran, and he also voted against recent measures to block certain arms sales to Israel.

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the expiration of the ceasefire with Iran will mean "lots of bombs start going off."

Trump made clear in a phone interview that the U.S. is prepared to escalate if Tehran fails to come to terms on its nuclear program.