Farage Accuses UK Govt of Failing to Curb Antisemitism

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Monday accused the British government of failing to respond adequately to rising antisemitism, arguing that political considerations are preventing stronger action amid fear of offending a key voting bloc of Muslim South Asians, according to Breitbart.

Farage's comments followed an attempted arson attack over the weekend targeting a synagogue in London, the latest in a series of incidents raising concerns within the country's Jewish community.

Speaking at a press conference and in an opinion piece published in the Jewish Chronicle, Farage criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying expressions of solidarity were insufficient without concrete policy measures.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," Farage said, arguing the government has not taken meaningful steps to address what he described as a growing threat.

Farage further claimed the government is reluctant to act out of concern over political support among certain voter groups.

Farage said, "You can see the size of the Muslim voting population, or more specifically the Pakistani-Kashmiri-Bangladeshi population, and a prime minister terrified they're going to lose that vote, which was a bloc Labor vote, to the Greens. So is it any wonder the Jewish community [feels under threat]?"

The comments come amid broader political tensions in the U.K., where divisions over foreign policy and domestic security have increasingly intersected with electoral dynamics.

Reports of internal concern within the Labour Party over shifting voter support have surfaced in recent months, particularly in areas with large Muslim populations.

In private messages reported in connection with recent political controversies, Labour MP Wes Streeting expressed concern about electoral losses to independent candidates campaigning on issues related to Gaza, highlighting anxiety within the party over changing voting patterns.

Farage also pointed to demographic and social changes in European cities, warning that Jewish communities could face increasing pressure without stronger intervention. He cited his experience observing similar trends in Brussels.

Earlier in the day, Farage described the situation as a "national disgrace," warning that British Jews are facing "real, physical danger" and accusing the government of ignoring a crisis.