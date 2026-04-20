WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | israel | iran | war | netanyahu

Trump: Israel Didn't Talk Me Into War With Iran

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 11:06 AM EDT

President ​Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday that Israel did not convince him to attack Iran, despite claims by critics.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump wrote.

The president was responding to recent news reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu influenced him, as well as criticism from right-wing pundits.

Trump stated that "I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged."

He added, "Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn't like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran's new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!"

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President ​Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday that Israel did not convince him to attack Iran, despite claims by critics."Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR...
trump, israel, iran, war, netanyahu
156
2026-06-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved