Trump: Israel Didn't Talk Me Into War With Iran

President ​Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday that Israel did not convince him to attack Iran, despite claims by critics.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump wrote.

The president was responding to recent news reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu influenced him, as well as criticism from right-wing pundits.

Trump stated that "I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged."

He added, "Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn't like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran's new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!"