Trump to PBS: Iran Must Sign or 'Lots of Bombs' Will Drop

President Donald Trump on Monday said expiration of the ceasefire with Iran will mean "lots of bombs start going off."

In a phone interview with PBS News, Trump made clear that the U.S. is prepared to escalate if Tehran fails to come to terms on its nuclear program, underscoring the high stakes as the ceasefire deadline looms.

"Then lots of bombs start going off," Trump said when asked what would happen if the truce expires Tuesday, signaling a return to open conflict after weeks of tense standoff.

The president emphasized that the administration's objective remains straightforward: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"No nuclear weapons. Very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

U.S. negotiators were preparing for another round of talks in Islamabad, to be led by Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

While Trump told PBS that Iran is "supposed to be there," he also expressed skepticism about whether Tehran will follow through. "If they're not there, that's fine too," he said.

The administration has maintained a dual-track approach — pursuing diplomacy while warning of severe consequences if Iran refuses to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump warned that Iran could face devastating military strikes if it rejects what he called a "very fair and reasonable deal."

Tensions have escalated in recent days following Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane.

The U.S. has accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire by targeting vessels, prompting a firm response from Washington.

Trump has argued that Iran's aggressive behavior proves it cannot be trusted and must be confronted decisively.

At the same time, he pointed to potential economic benefits if the conflict is resolved, pushing back on concerns about rising energy costs.

He told PBS that gas prices could "come roaring down" if Iran agrees to a deal and tensions subside.

The president also defended the role of Kushner in negotiations, dismissing criticism over potential conflicts of interest and praising him as an effective dealmaker focused solely on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

With the ceasefire set to expire and global markets watching closely, the coming days could prove decisive.

Trump has made clear that while he prefers a diplomatic solution, the U.S. is fully prepared to act if necessary.