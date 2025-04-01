WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Seeks 'Creative Role' for Rep. Stefanik

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 02:07 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters Tuesday that GOP leadership is still determining a role for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., after she was removed from consideration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

President Donald Trump last week withdrew Stefanik's nomination due to concerns that the GOP would risk losing its thin majority in the House if it doesn't win critical midterm elections. Stefanik understood the president's decision and affirmed her intention of being a team player.

"The political realities are what they are, and it's very important that we have every single vote in the House," Stefanik said.

Johnson said that he still "trying to figure out some creative role" for Stefanik, noting that all of the traditional committee leadership roles are currently occupied. Johnson called Stefanik, who represents New York's 21st Congressional District, a "super talent."

Stefanik rose to the top of the Republican leadership ranks and caught the eye of then-candidate Trump when she took on the presidents of several elite universities for their handling of anti-Israel protests.

Rep. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., echoed Johnson's praise of Stefanik, adding, "Her work ethic and commitment will help us deliver President Trump's agenda and the American people's agenda."

