Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: House Majority Concerns Hold Back 'Rock Star' Stefanik

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that concerns about the GOP retaining the House majority are to blame for holding back her friend, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., from doing "great things."

Stefanik was nominated by President Donald Trump shortly after his November win to serve as his administration's ambassador to the United Nations, but the White House withdrew her nomination Thursday, citing the Republicans' slim majority in the House.

Cammack told "Wake Up America" that she was surprised to learn that Stefanik's nomination, which had stalled for the past several months, had been scuttled due to majority concerns.

"My heart breaks a little bit for Elise because she has been absolutely phenomenal in all things, but truly would have been a shining star as our U.N. ambassador," Cammack said. "I sent her a text last night. I said, 'This sucks, but we all understand.' No matter what, she is going to be a rock star.

"And so, of course, we more than welcome her back into the House, into the fold in leadership. And she will continue to do great things there, but my hope is that President Trump can find a way after midterms to really elevate her profile and really put her in a place where she can continue to do a great service to our nation."

Part of Trump's decision was reportedly based on two special elections in Florida to fill the House seats of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and now-national security adviser Mike Waltz. Cammack said "the discussion about margins has been going on for a bit."

"I was honored just a couple months ago to be shortlisted to replace Sen. Marco Rubio, now Secretary [of State] Rubio, and one of the conversations that I had with [Florida] Gov. [Ron] DeSantis that he said was, 'Listen, I'm really concerned about margins,'" Cammack said. "Everybody is really feeling this in every kind of way you can imagine. I feel very confident in our FL-01 seat with Jimmy Patronis, so, if you're in that area, make sure you get out and vote for Jimmy Patronis. But also the Randy Fine seat, it is a little close for comfort right now.

"I think it's a result of we're seeing nearly $10 million in campaign cash being dumped by the Democrats into this seat, trying to catch people off guard. People get busy with life and family and work, but this is really important. We have to maintain a majority to deliver on the mandate that was given to President Trump. So, if you are in either FL-06 or FL-01, make sure you get out and vote by Tuesday. It is a little bit tight in that FL-06 race, but I have confidence that we'll pull it out in the end."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com