Rep. Stefanik: Needed in Congress to Pass Bill

By    |   Sunday, 30 March 2025 01:25 PM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose name was withdrawn last week from consideration to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday it was important for her to remain in Congress to ensure the passage of a one-bill reconciliation measure sought by President Donald Trump. 

"Congress must pass this reconciliation package to cut taxes, unleash American energy independence, and secure the border," the New York Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "That was what the president and Republicans ran on, and we need to deliver."

Republicans hold a "historically slim House majority," she added. 

"The political realities are what they are, and it's very important that we have every single vote in the House," Stefanik added. "I believe that we will deliver results as we always have. So I am honored to be a leader once again in the Republican Party to deliver and put the American people first."

The reconciliation package is necessary to deliver the key parts of Trump's agenda, including securing the border, unleashing American energy independence, and growing the economy through tax cuts, the congresswoman noted, adding that she had been "proud" to be nominated as an ambassador. 

Stefanik also on Sunday discussed the push from the Trump administration toward eliminating antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protests from the nation's colleges and universities.

"We have seen six high-profile university presidents resign, two of whom are from Columbia," said Stefanik. "These university presidents have failed to show moral strong leadership, and President Trump, as he campaigned on, is holding them accountable … they have failed to protect Jewish students, and we will continue to highlight a spotlight."

Columbia's interim president, Katrina Armstrong, resigned last week, amid Trump's threats to withdraw funding from the university. Claire Shipman, who was co-chair of the university’s board of trustees, was named the acting president, but Stefanik predicted Shipman would not last in the role. 

"It's already come out that she has criticized and belittled the House investigation and the accountability measures and has failed to protect Jewish students," said Stefanik. "This is strong leadership from President Trump. I'm going to continue to lead this effort in holding higher ed accountable, standing up to be good stewards of U.S. taxpayer dollars, and combating the rot and the scourge of antisemitism."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 30 March 2025 01:25 PM
