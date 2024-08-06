Election First Since 1976 Sans a Bush, Clinton or Biden

The 2024 presidential race will be the first in almost half a century to not feature a Bush, Clinton or Biden on the Republican or Democratic tickets, Axios noted on Tuesday.

For almost 50 years, Americans have been offered limited choices when it comes to choosing their leaders as politicians, with the surnames of Bush, Clinton or Biden finding themselves somewhere on the ballot.

This year will be the first since 1976 to have no members of the three political dynasties running for office. In that year, President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale beat sitting President Gerald Ford and his running mate, Sen. Bob Dole.

In 1980, President Ronald Reagan chose George H.W. Bush as his running mate, who stayed on until he was denied a second presidential term in 1992 by President Bill Clinton.

In 2000, George W. Bush then took over for eight years of Republican rule until President Barack Obama won with then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2008.

Sen. Hillary Clinton was on the Democratic ticket in 2016 when she lost to President Donald Trump, who was then bested in 2020 by Biden.

Biden stepped aside on July 21 amid health concerns and the Democrats selected Vice President Kamala Harris as their choice to run against Trump who, chose Ohio Senator J.D. Vance to join him on the ticket. Tuesday, Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.