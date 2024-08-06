Marist Poll: 71 Percent of Americans Have Never Heard of Walz

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., the newly minted running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, is a virtual unknown to almost three quarters of America, according to a NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Tuesday.

Harris selected Walz over other potential Democrat contenders Sen. Mark Kelly, R-Ariz., and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The survey found Walz was viewed favorably by 17% of respondents, with 12% having an unfavorable opinion and a massive 71% have either never heard of Walz or were unsure how to assess him.

Both Shapiro and Kelly fared better when it came to voter's familiarity. Only 52% never heard of Shapiro and 52% never heard of Kelly. By contrast, only 23% of American adults had never heard of Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

Despite his relative obscurity among voters, Walz was seen as a safer pick to round up much needed blue-collar voters in Wisconsin and Michigan. Shapiro had come under fire of late from those on the far left of the Democratic Party over his support of Israel and past statements condemning the Palestinians and a two-state solution.

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll was taken between Aug. 1-Aug. 4 among 1,613 adults in the United States aged 18 and older. Of those surveyed, 1,513 were registered voters. The poll had a sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.