Speaker Johnson: Harris-Walz 'Most Radical Left-Wing Ticket'

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate has created the "most radical left-wing ticket in American history," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday.

"The most liberal 'nominee' to ever appear on a presidential ballot has now chosen a progressive running mate who has voiced support for socialism, supports sanctuary cities, and wants to give driver's licenses to the millions of illegal aliens [she] has allowed into our country," Johnson wrote in a statement.

"No amount of spin from the campaign or the media can distract from the objective facts and the disastrous records of Harris and Walz."

Johnson's comments echoed those from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who said Tuesday that Walz would be the "worst vice president" in history and that he would unleash "hell on earth and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable."

Harris, meanwhile, has "failed" as vice president, according to Johnson.

"The southern border has been opened wide, life is unaffordable for working families, and wars have erupted around the world due to America's weakness on the world stage," the speaker said.

Meanwhile, Harris was also America's "most liberal senator" and sought to ban fracking, abolish ICE, pass the Green New Deal, provide benefits for illegal immigrants, and slash funding for police departments," Johnson concluded.

"I look forward to highlighting the vast differences between the most radical left-wing ticket in American history and the America first agenda that President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance are fighting for every day.