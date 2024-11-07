Warner Bros. CEO: Trump Admin May Bring Optimism

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said a Trump administration might bring "a real positive and accelerated impact on this industry that's needed," specifically deregulation, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

"We have an upcoming new administration. It's too early to tell, but it may offer a pace of change and an opportunity for consolidation that may be quite different, that would provide a real positive and accelerated impact on this industry that's needed," Zaslaz said Thursday during the company's third-quarter earnings conference call.

"These are great companies, and if the best content is going to win, there needs to be some consolidation in order to have these businesses be stronger and have a better consumer experience."

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley shared a similar sentiment.

"It does feel like a cloud over the industry is lifting here, and we do think some much needed modernization of the regulations will be forthcoming, and we intend to, as we've always said, or consistently over the last few years, we intend to participate in that, in the M&A in the industry, be it as a buyer as a seller or a merger partner," Ripley said Wednesday.