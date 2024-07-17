WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Shooter Spotted Just Before Pa. Rally

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 03:45 PM EDT

New video surfaced showing Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, before a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Video obtained by WTAE Action News 4 in Pittsburgh shows Crooks lurking in the area about an hour before the shooting that killed one person.

The video was captured by an attendee who was trying to capture the size of the crowd, WTAE reported.

"I wanted to pan the crowd because it was a massive crowd, so I was just taking in the moment," the attendee, who declined to give his name, said. "This was before the shooting. Obviously, had no idea how that day would end."

The man attended the rally with his teenage son. The video shows Crooks near a building just past the secured perimeter and then shows law enforcement vehicles in the area facing the building. Crooks is shown again as the video pans toward the building.

"When I saw the video last night, when I was going back through my video clips and saw him, I was chilled to the point where I couldn't fall asleep right away," said the videographer. "I didn't sleep well. ... Something really went wrong with this."

According to WTAE, officers were looking for Crooks when he made his way onto the roof after they deemed him "suspicious."

Crooks was able to access the roof by climbing over an air conditioning unit adjacent to the building, law enforcement sources told WTAE.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


