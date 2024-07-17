WATCH TV LIVE

House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Secret Service Chief

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 02:02 PM EDT

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on July 22 to answer questions about the agency's security lapse at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday where a shooter attempted to kill former President Donald Trump.

"The protective mission of the Secret Service is to play a critical role in protecting U.S. and visiting world leaders, safeguarding U.S. elections through protection of candidates and nominees, and ensuring the security of key facilities and major, national-level events," Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a letter to Cheatle.

"The assassination attempt of the former President and current Republican nominee for president represents a total failure of the agency's core mission and demands Congressional oversight. Despite allowing you to speak with the media, both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Secret Service have failed to provide assurances regarding your appearance at the Oversight Committee's scheduled hearing, thereby necessitating the attached subpoena."

The committee on Tuesday called on the Secret Service to provide documents and communications regarding the assassination attempt by July 18.

Trump was injured and one spectator, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack. Two others were wounded.

The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the gunman. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 02:02 PM
