Slippery Rock, Pa., Mayor to Newsmax: 'Shock, Disbelief' at Shootings

Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania Mayor Jondavid Longo, who spoke with former President Donald Trump backstage just minutes before a shooter opened fire on him this past Saturday, told Newsmax on Wednesday he's feeling "shock and disbelief" that an assassination attempt could have taken place in his home county.

"First and foremost, it was just shock and disbelief that something like this could happen in our backyard in Butler County, in a place where most of us just adore President Donald J. Trump, and we have since he came down the golden escalator in 2015," Longo told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He added that he recognized the sound of gunfire as it was happening, and "shortly thereafter, more rounds came in, and our worst nightmare was confirmed."

Longo noted that Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from nearby Buffalo Township, was killed while trying to shield his family, and several others were seriously injured in the gunfire.

Comperatore, 50, "lived as a hero and died just the same," said Longo. "That's what I think is the most important piece of this story. Everybody is relieved that the president is safe, and we're relieved that those who were seriously injured are recovering, but that gentleman, that hero, is who we need to remember, and his family and his friends."

The mayor was part of Saturday's preprogram at the Butler County Fairgrounds and said he had the honor of leading the rally in the Pledge of Allegiance.

"Shortly after, they escorted my wife and me backstage, where we got to have a great conversation with the president," Longo said. "He was so kind, so humble. He even went so far as to compliment me on some of my comments, and we had a great conversation about the great momentum that the Republican cause has in Pennsylvania in 2024."

He added that he told Trump that Butler County was going to "help deliver Pennsylvania to him, send him to the White House."

And just 15 minutes later, Trump was on stage, "and this maniac, this animal, was taking shots at him and the rallygoers."

Trump was shot in the ear but quickly pumped his fist at the crowd, and Longo said that move was "absolutely imperative."

Meanwhile, Longo said he has been trying hard not to make judgment about how the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from nearby Bethel Park, was able to climb a roof so close to the rally stage and open fire.

"I'm not a law enforcement or a security professional," he said. "I can tell you that the law enforcement officers on the ground inside the venue and the Secret Service agents were fantastic all day. They showed concern for us. They were handing everybody water and getting people medical attention as they were suffering from the heat."

Still, as more information comes out, Longo said he's not sure who's to blame but "it's clear that there was a gross negligence involved."

