Trump Blasts 'Deranged' Special Counsel Smith

Former President Donald Trump blasted "deranged" special counsel Jack Smith, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Senate leadership in comments concerning the grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took to Truth Social on Sunday night and Monday morning to slam what he called "prosecutorial misconduct" and "election interference."

"How many times can Crooked Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, together with their local democrat D.A.'s & A.G.'s, indict his political opponent during the course of the campaign? Do they understand the damage being done to America? It will only get worse. We must stop these "monsters" from further destroying our country!" Trump posted Sunday night.

"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn't they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them now – A virtually unheard of scenario? Prosecutorial misconduct! Election interference!" Trump posted minutes later.

On Monday morning, Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chamber's GOP leadership.

"Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day. But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn't Republican "leadership" in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?" Trump posted.

Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN that he was not convinced that Trump's actions leading up to the Capitol attack were criminal.