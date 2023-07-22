×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric holder | donald trump | probe | doj

Eric Holder: DOJ 'Back on Track' With Indicting Trump

By    |   Saturday, 22 July 2023 03:35 PM EDT

Responding to a question from MSNBC regarding the Jan. 6 House select committee, former Attorney General Eric Holder said the Department of Justice is "back on track" with its potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking Friday to MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," Holder said DOJ prosecutors "have done, and continue to do, a great job with the foot soldiers who were there on Jan. 6. I remember hearing people say this is going to be a typical investigation; we'll start from the bottom and work to the top. I was thinking, boy, there is a lot of people that you have to get through to figure out what's going on at the top.

"And my initial thought was, you probably want to run these things in parallel. The foot soldiers are there; we'll hold them responsible. But who put those people in place? Who encouraged those people to come to Washington on Jan. 6? And what is all of that about? So having a parallel investigation going at the same time would have made sense. Having said that, I think that with Jack Smith's appointment and speed with which he has apparently moving, I think the Justice Department has gotten back on track."

While making allusions that the DOJ will wrap up its investigations into Trump mid-election cycle, Holder said the "delay" in the investigations puts the American people in a predicament in deciding who the next president of the United States will be.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Responding to a question from MSNBC regarding the Jan. 6 House select committee, former Attorney General Eric Holder said the Department of Justice is "back on track" with its potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.
eric holder, donald trump, probe, doj
247
2023-35-22
Saturday, 22 July 2023 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved