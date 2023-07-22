Eric Holder: DOJ 'Back on Track' With Indicting Trump

Responding to a question from MSNBC regarding the Jan. 6 House select committee, former Attorney General Eric Holder said the Department of Justice is "back on track" with its potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking Friday to MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," Holder said DOJ prosecutors "have done, and continue to do, a great job with the foot soldiers who were there on Jan. 6. I remember hearing people say this is going to be a typical investigation; we'll start from the bottom and work to the top. I was thinking, boy, there is a lot of people that you have to get through to figure out what's going on at the top.

"And my initial thought was, you probably want to run these things in parallel. The foot soldiers are there; we'll hold them responsible. But who put those people in place? Who encouraged those people to come to Washington on Jan. 6? And what is all of that about? So having a parallel investigation going at the same time would have made sense. Having said that, I think that with Jack Smith's appointment and speed with which he has apparently moving, I think the Justice Department has gotten back on track."

While making allusions that the DOJ will wrap up its investigations into Trump mid-election cycle, Holder said the "delay" in the investigations puts the American people in a predicament in deciding who the next president of the United States will be.