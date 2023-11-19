×
Poll: Trump Takes 39-Point Lead Over DeSantis in Fla.

By    |   Sunday, 19 November 2023 10:36 PM EST

In a recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida, former President Donald Trump established a 39-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The poll, which surveyed 788 individuals between Oct. 23 and Nov. 4, shows Trump receiving 60% support, compared to DeSantis' 21%.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley ranked third with 6%, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2%. Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and political newcomer, garnered 1% support.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and DeSantis, 59% of respondents favored Trump, with 29% supporting DeSantis.

Michael Binder, director of the university's Public Opinion Research Lab, commented that the implications for DeSantis are not a positive sign for his national campaign prospects.

"Despite historically high approval in the polls, Gov. DeSantis losing steam in his home state doesn't bode well for his national campaign," Binder said. "Even if you wipe out the rest of the competition in a head-to-head, Trump leads DeSantis by 20 points."

Trump responded to the poll results by highlighting them on his Truth Social account, tagging the Florida governor "DeSanctimonious," the Daily Mail reported.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Newsfront
