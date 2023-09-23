Trafalgar Polls: Trump Leads Iowa by 33 Points, Nationally by 42

With the second Republican presidential primary debate just days away, former President Donald Trump maintains a huge lead in both the first-in-the-nation Iowa and the latest national poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group.

Trump leads the Iowa Caucus polling over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (16%) and the field by nearly 33 points, pulling 49% support in the battleground state in which DeSantis and others have homed their resources.

The results there roughly mirror the nationwide GOP primary polling by The Trafalgar Group, although Trump is even stronger there, pulling in a 56% majority of support and leading DeSantis (14%) and the field by nearly 42 points.

The full national poll released Friday night by The Trafalgar Group:

Trump 56.1% DeSantis 14.3% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 5.9% Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4.2% Former Vice President Mike Pence 3.8% North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 3.2% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 3.2% Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina 3.0% Conservative broadcaster Larry Elder 1.3% Michigan businessperson Perry Johnson 1.1% Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 0.4% Texas businessperson Ryan Binkley 0.2% Former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, 0.1%

There were 3.1% of likely GOP primary voters undecided in the national poll.

The race in Iowa is a bit closer for the field, but it remains a Trump runaway in the Iowa Caucus poll released Thursday by The Trafalgar Group. The full Iowa GOP caucus likely voter results:

Trump 48.6% DeSantis 16.2% Haley 8.4% Scott 6.8% Ramaswamy 6.6% Pence 3.8% Burgum 3.6% Christie 2.2% Johnson 0.8% Hutchinson 0.4% Binkley 0.2% Elder 0.2% Hurd 0.1%

There were just 2.2% of like Iowa GOP caucus voters undecided in the poll.

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,091 like GOP primary voters nationally Sept. 18-21, and those results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. The pollster surveyed 1,079 likely Iowa GOP primary voters Sept. 14-18, and the results have the same margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.